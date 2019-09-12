Davenport & Company Raised T (T) Stake; Shorts at HELMER DIRECTIONAL DRILLING (EXLA) Lowered By 13.25%

HELMER DIRECTIONAL DRILLING CORP (OTCMKTS:EXLA) had a decrease of 13.25% in short interest. EXLA’s SI was 294,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.25% from 339,700 shares previously. With 120,400 avg volume, 2 days are for HELMER DIRECTIONAL DRILLING CORP (OTCMKTS:EXLA)’s short sellers to cover EXLA’s short positions. It closed at $0.0019 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Davenport & Company Llc increased T (T) stake by 130.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc acquired 405,423 shares as T (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 715,925 shares with $23.99 million value, up from 310,502 last quarter. T now has $283.07B valuation. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 54.11 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial

Helmer Directional Drilling Corp., an exploration stage, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $21,200. It focuses on gold, silver, copper, iron, rare earth minerals, and other exploitable resources. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has interests primarily in the Great Excelsior Mine that consists of 60 lode mining claims and is located in Whatcom County, the Mount Baker quadrangle, western Washington State.

Davenport & Company Llc decreased D (NYSE:D) stake by 11,308 shares to 1.39 million valued at $107.26 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adsk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 3,546 shares and now owns 272,640 shares. Itw (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.