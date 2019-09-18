Davenport & Company Has Lowered Its Jnj (JNJ) Stake by $2.41 Million; Shares Declined; Proto Labs (PRLB) Stock Price Declined While Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 54,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.72M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 102,246 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Jnj (JNJ) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 17,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.04 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Jnj for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $17.74M for 40.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,069 shares to 98,148 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 286,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish (NASDAQ:DISH) by 396,207 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $73.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amlp (AMLP) by 39,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Nsc (NYSE:NSC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.