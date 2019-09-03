Davenport & Company Has Lifted De (DE) Position by $2.20 Million; Share Value Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Its Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Position by $322,962

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in De (DE) by 147.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 13,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 23,240 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 9,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.27. About 571,007 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 2,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 10,322 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 7,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 67,685 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 19,751 shares to 32,525 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 32,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,628 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Capital Mngmt Com invested in 4.92% or 3,025 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited has 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Ltd has invested 0.05% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 45,897 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 179,645 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 7.75 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 57,375 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0.14% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Cohen & Steers stated it has 3.40 million shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 26,034 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 224 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 155,400 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trup (NYSE:TRUP) by 81,031 shares to 226,221 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itb (ITB) by 982,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,421 shares, and cut its stake in V (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 28,901 are owned by First Republic Invest. Pacific Mgmt Communication reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bragg Advisors stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Leisure Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3,897 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management Inc invested in 0.88% or 50,100 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 176,797 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Strategic Fin holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 13,907 shares. Caprock Inc has 3,096 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.29% or 5,332 shares. Loudon Invest Limited has invested 1.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amg National Bancorp has 1,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap stated it has 7,725 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Motco has 34,944 shares.