Davenport & Company Has Upped Holding in Bce (BCE) by $1.02 Million; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Freeport (FCX) Holding by $1.81 Million as Share Price Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 151,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 2.53 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Bce (BCE) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 23,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 99,048 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 75,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Bce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 139,122 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 6,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.04M for 27.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa reported 0.02% stake. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 0.13% stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 450 shares. Putnam holds 10.76 million shares. Grassi Inv Management stated it has 0.18% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Community Financial Bank Of Raymore accumulated 267,692 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Iridian Asset Mgmt Ct owns 6.26M shares. Woodstock has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 3,600 are owned by Hartford Fin. Iberiabank has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 19,703 shares. 417,623 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 35,630 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Co reported 470,990 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ions by 51,165 shares to 174,802 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skt (NYSE:SKT) by 61,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,209 shares, and cut its stake in Qcom (NASDAQ:QCOM).