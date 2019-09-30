Davenport & Company Has Upped Its Lamr (LAMR) Holding; Peregrine Asset Advisers Increased Colgate Palmolive (CL) Position by $2.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 101.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 68,427 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 33,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.77M shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Lamr (LAMR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 3,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 951,197 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.77 million, up from 947,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Lamr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 165,585 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orcl (NYSE:ORCL) by 18,978 shares to 160,341 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 2,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,634 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,400 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 28,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Dsm Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 23,475 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited reported 7,315 shares. Pzena Management Lc accumulated 10,750 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 200 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 45,609 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 11,767 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.03% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.01% or 139,842 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Llc has 21,828 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 4,812 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 14,830 shares to 17,492 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class C by 475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,278 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gp Plc invested in 16,732 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.05% or 28,000 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capstone Investment stated it has 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 444,384 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Stewart And Patten Limited Company reported 1.99% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 6,338 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 68,634 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 55.93 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot has 0.47% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 51,840 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northern Trust stated it has 10.93 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 372,118 shares. 101,189 were reported by Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 1.42% or 16,851 shares.