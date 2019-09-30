Davenport & Company Cut Its Position in Rtn (RTN) by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased by $1.09 Million Its Position

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Rtn (RTN) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 8,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 16,595 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 24,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Rtn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $197.31. About 417,949 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 8,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.23M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.09M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 43,525 shares to 742,316 shares, valued at $85.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etn (NYSE:ETN) by 7,794 shares to 701,088 shares, valued at $58.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.50M for 17.25 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

