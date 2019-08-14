Davenport & Company Has Lowered Unp (UNP) Holding By $345,690; Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 19.19% above currents $44.19 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. See Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $56 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $51 Initiates Coverage On

Davenport & Company Llc decreased Unp (UNP) stake by 0.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc sold 2,070 shares as Unp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 422,474 shares with $70.64M value, down from 424,544 last quarter. Unp now has $118.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 2.27 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Penske Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,622 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 8,571 are held by Pnc Services Group Inc. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 103,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Bruni J V Com Com owns 290,855 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 223,649 shares. 87,638 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 25,064 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Leuthold Gru Limited Company has 0.41% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Finance Services Corporation owns 453 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 28,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.36 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 3,945 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,331 shares. 1,803 are owned by Zacks Inv Mngmt. Ims Mngmt holds 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,660 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private has invested 1.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Woodley Farra Manion Port owns 1,235 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na reported 10,761 shares. Hl Finance Limited Co reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com reported 2.87% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 28,038 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,205 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Partners Gp Hldg Ag reported 246,983 shares. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated holds 1.53% or 12,971 shares in its portfolio. City Tru Comm Fl holds 1.86% or 26,380 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.