Davenport & Company Has Raised Bud (BUD) Stake by $36.27 Million; Oneok New (OKE) Holder Heronetta Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $311,916 as Shares Rose

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 112,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76 million, down from 117,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 1.03 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Bud (BUD) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 412,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.56M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Bud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 769,856 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap accumulated 0.04% or 18,936 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,261 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Lc accumulated 33,907 shares. Advisory Service Networks Lc reported 3,683 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Andra Ap accumulated 67,400 shares. Fin Counselors holds 5,469 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,720 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 5,560 shares. Kempen Nv has 0.07% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 3,597 are owned by One Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Novare Management Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3.33M shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 3,106 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Dallas Securities accumulated 39,885 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $304.02 million for 25.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More news for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Fool.com‘s article titled: “Is Enterprise Products Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool” and published on September 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amzn (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 516 shares to 40,222 shares, valued at $76.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aep (NYSE:AEP) by 4,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,209 shares, and cut its stake in V (NYSE:V).