Davenport & Company Position In Lamr (LAMR) Was Upped; Meridian Management Co Increased Albemarle (ALB) Position by $779,100 as Valuation Declined

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 11,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 31,956 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 20,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.54 million shares traded or 8.89% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Lamr (LAMR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 3,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 951,197 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.77M, up from 947,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Lamr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 165,585 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0.02% or 409,537 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Finance Grp Inc accumulated 80 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,870 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 63,466 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 702,176 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 24,974 were reported by Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 2,619 were accumulated by Dean Assocs Lc. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.08% or 199,558 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 24,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Denali Advsrs Ltd invested 0.17% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Akre Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 48,530 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ir (NYSE:IR) by 13,540 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dia (DIA) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in Goog.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.