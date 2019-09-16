Davenport & Company Increases Holding in Cci (CCI); Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Position by $389,924; Stock Value Rose

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Cci (CCI) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 389,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.76 million, up from 384,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Cci for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22 million shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 409,333 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.46M, up from 404,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14 million shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shw (NYSE:SHW) by 2,650 shares to 216,107 shares, valued at $99.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axp (NYSE:AXP) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,142 shares, and cut its stake in V (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 798,453 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,956 shares. 141,049 were reported by Us State Bank De. Winfield Assocs has 20,682 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 433,420 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 695,062 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 86,035 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs holds 1.37% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. Ftb invested in 2,097 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Pension Ser has 0.2% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Reaves W H & invested in 486,840 shares or 2.03% of the stock. 42,707 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 65,673 are held by Moody Comml Bank Trust Division. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 151,316 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Davenport And Ltd invested in 2,600 shares. Montag A Inc holds 0.2% or 25,370 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Washington Trust Bancshares reported 81,992 shares. Brinker Cap Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,279 shares. 1.68 million were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Ballentine Prtn Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,949 shares. Texas-based Westwood Grp has invested 0.24% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 91,980 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Co owns 10,900 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 39,772 shares. Van Eck Assocs, New York-based fund reported 40,925 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.