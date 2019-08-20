Davenport & Company Lowered By $1.38 Million Its Orcl (ORCL) Holding; Gratia Capital Has Trimmed Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding

Gratia Capital Llc decreased Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) stake by 85.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP)’s stock rose 1.85%. The Gratia Capital Llc holds 176,815 shares with $939,000 value, down from 1.24M last quarter. Bgc Partners Inc now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 1.20 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM

Davenport & Company Llc decreased Orcl (ORCL) stake by 12.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc sold 26,038 shares as Orcl (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 179,319 shares with $9.63M value, down from 205,357 last quarter. Orcl now has $179.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 7.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,310 are held by Cidel Asset Management Incorporated. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 6,602 shares. Shelter Mutual has 3.72% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 234,880 shares. Culbertson A N & Co holds 1.55% or 99,872 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 7,664 shares. Argent invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 28,765 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,193 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Altfest L J holds 0.1% or 3,812 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc holds 0.45% or 169,920 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 22,019 shares. Farmers Natl Bank has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Davenport & Company Llc increased Mlm (NYSE:MLM) stake by 30,151 shares to 418,720 valued at $84.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avgo stake by 3,455 shares and now owns 167,738 shares. Ir (NYSE:IR) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 5.55% above currents $53.87 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $53 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shareholders Saw Negative Total Returns In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$4.65, Is It Time To Put BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners, Inc. introduces Fenics Global Options, an electronic trading platform for exchange listed futures and options in collaboration with industry leading liquidity providers Optiver, IMC and Maven Securities – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Cardinal Cap Limited Liability Company Ct has 2.34% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 13.25M shares. New York-based Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Caxton Assocs Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,511 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 2.25 million shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 40,168 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh owns 0.01% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 12,965 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 709,309 shares. Eqis holds 0.02% or 43,052 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 10,750 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na stated it has 74,963 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 13,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 347,864 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 0.17% or 126,907 shares.