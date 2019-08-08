Davenport & Company Cut Its Holding in Mas (MAS) by $468,741 as Share Price Rose; Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Boosted Its Position by $564,450

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Mas (MAS) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 12,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 12,269 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 24,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Mas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 3.26 million shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 22.55M shares traded or 162.98% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Company accumulated 21,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 2.82M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 3,327 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 0.2% stake. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 99,740 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 224 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,731 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 547,799 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 46,845 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 59,192 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 291,600 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 39,776 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubsh (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 12,511 shares to 59,621 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 80,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezm (EZM).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $209.27 million for 13.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares to 45,162 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

