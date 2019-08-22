Davenport & Company Holding in Csco (CSCO) Has Upped by $635,576; Chartist Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69M, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 3.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Csco (CSCO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 11,992 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.16M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Csco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 11.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland reported 28,868 shares. Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,997 shares. Toth Financial Advisory reported 249,165 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Salem Capital Mgmt has invested 5.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 366,252 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Assetmark reported 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cambridge Advsr Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 527,956 shares. At State Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First City Management invested in 21,333 shares. Architects has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Asset Management Inc has 100,672 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company invested in 1% or 2.26 million shares. Loudon Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adi (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27,713 shares to 9,837 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,474 shares, and cut its stake in Pm (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Disney's Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha" on July 31, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Management Inc reported 43,782 shares. Brighton Jones Lc owns 18,838 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt owns 2,103 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 378,152 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,419 shares. First Long Island Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jane Street Group Limited Co owns 979,995 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clark Cap Mgmt Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 438,341 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% or 1.39M shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Salem Counselors holds 0.52% or 43,596 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 3.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lynch And Assocs In holds 1.46% or 39,775 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO) by 1,360 shares to 8,549 shares, valued at $363.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Materials Select (XLB) by 252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,127 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).