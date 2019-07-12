Davenport & Company Increased Bud (BUD) Holding; Blue Harbour Group LP Stake in Mednax (MD) Has Lowered by $86.96 Million

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Bud (BUD) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 416,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.86M, up from 951,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Bud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 2.83M shares traded or 136.01% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 467,081 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $60.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 172,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.13 million for 7.73 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prtnrs reported 30,506 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management & Inc stated it has 0.17% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). North Amer Management owns 0.84% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 59,884 shares. owns 337 shares. Narwhal Cap holds 17,645 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management reported 2,900 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 20,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.57% stake. Investec Asset Mngmt North America accumulated 7,549 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,108 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs reported 348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Grp owns 374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 6,955 shares. Roundview Limited Company reported 5,815 shares stake.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pyx by 165,269 shares to 15,575 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flot (FLOT) by 74,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Shw (NYSE:SHW).