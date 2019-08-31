Davenport & Company Increases Stake in Gis (GIS); Avenir Lowered Universal Display (OLED) Position as Stock Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 22,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 239,532 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.61M, down from 262,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $205.47. About 292,313 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Gis (GIS) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 18,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 97,533 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 79,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Gis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 1.24M shares. Epoch Partners has 1.71M shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.18% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.05% or 6,604 shares in its portfolio. 4,158 were accumulated by M&T Bancorporation. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,682 shares. Parametrica Mgmt invested 0.61% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 6,753 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 13,199 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 452,543 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 168,392 shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 11,594 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares to 115,406 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 392 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 17,632 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 107,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 10,368 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 6,205 shares. Schroder Investment Group holds 0.09% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Fincl Management Professionals stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 37,100 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs New York holds 8,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 720 shares. Clark Estates New York accumulated 0.72% or 90,000 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 383,647 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 7,789 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 10,795 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wba by 7,522 shares to 101,690 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amwd (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 34,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,565 shares, and cut its stake in Abbv (NYSE:ABBV).