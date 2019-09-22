Davenport & Company Raised Fast (FAST) Holding; Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (EARS) Sellers Decreased By 9.5% Their Shorts

Davenport & Company Llc increased Fast (FAST) stake by 90.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc acquired 10,858 shares as Fast (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 22,916 shares with $747,000 value, up from 12,058 last quarter. Fast now has $18.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. EARS’s SI was 205,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 227,400 shares previously. With 272,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS)’s short sellers to cover EARS’s short positions. The SI to Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES’s float is 0.85%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 78,194 shares traded. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has declined 43.59% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EARS News: 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Receives Positive Scientific Advice from EMA on Development Plan and Regulatory Pathway for AM-111; 07/05/2018 – AURIS MEDICAL – INTENDS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON PLANS FOR ADVANCING AM-111 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AS PART OF A GENERAL STRATEGY UPDATE ON MAY 15; 04/05/2018 – Auris Medical Announces Publication Related to AM-111 in Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal; 22/03/2018 AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG – PREPARING FOR HEALTH AUTHORITY DISCUSSIONS OF REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR AM-111 PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Holding to Provide Update on Plans for AM-111 Development Program on May 15

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. The company has market cap of $9.64 million. The Company’s product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123.

Davenport & Company Llc decreased Dxc stake by 445,570 shares to 5,104 valued at $281,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Flot (FLOT) stake by 59,157 shares and now owns 1.49M shares. Adbe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -1.13% below currents $31.86 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research.

