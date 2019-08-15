Davenport & Company Has Lowered Its Position in Ba (BA) by $490,347 as Stock Price Declined; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position Has Raised by Blb&B Advisors Llc

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ba (BA) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 1,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 185,150 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.62 million, down from 186,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Ba for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $325.43. About 2.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 14,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 107,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 93,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 1.26 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Net Pft $340M; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 32.2M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FUTURE PAYMENTS; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – 65.08 PCT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO APPROVE ANNUAL REPORT ON REMUNERATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31 2017; 34.92 PCT VOTES CAST AGAINST THE RESOLUTION; 09/04/2018 – IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ASTRAZENECA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRX; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in the EU; 10/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6300P

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 62,841 shares to 184,315 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,149 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III FLAURA Trial Shows Positive Overall Survival in NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MFGP, AZN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck’s (MRK) Lynparza met primary endpoint of significantly increasing time patients selected for BRCA1/2 or ATM mutations live – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing to delay delivery of 777X version – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE:BA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at the Boeing Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schm (SCHM) by 13,512 shares to 77,969 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xlk (XLK) by 5,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Acn (NYSE:ACN).