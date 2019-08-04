Davenport & Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Msft (MSFT) by $576,342 as Stock Price Rose; Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Holder Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.78 Million

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Msft (MSFT) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 4,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.98M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Msft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 79,017 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Incorporated stated it has 12,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Bennicas & Associates Inc owns 49,055 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 9,175 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 40,808 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,400 shares. A D Beadell Counsel invested in 0.67% or 74,150 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 48,213 shares. Css Ltd Il stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Morgan Stanley reported 751,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 8,875 shares. 710,791 were reported by Ws Lllp. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,500 shares.

More notable recent ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Notifiable trading â€“ Equinor ASA Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equinor takes bigger stake of Johan Sverdrup oilfield – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equinor wins drilling OK for Troll phase 3 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equinor ASA 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is Worth a Buy â€¦ If You Wait for a Discount – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stick With Microsoft for a Strong Income Opportunity – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrow Financial has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpha Windward Ltd stated it has 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Troy Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 16.21% or 2.81 million shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 272,027 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 16.04M shares. 2,470 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Co has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 3.26 million shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 433,601 shares. Brinker owns 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 137,878 shares. 382,977 are held by Badgley Phelps Bell. Brown Advisory Limited Liability has 3.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,345 shares. Northeast Consultants has 76,858 shares.