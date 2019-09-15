Davenport & Company Has Upped Its Bud (BUD) Stake by $36.27 Million; As Noodles & Co (NDLS) Share Price Rose, Prospector Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $350,000

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 609,604 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 559,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 244,898 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Bud (BUD) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 412,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.56 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Bud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 13,000 shares to 436,200 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,084 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enb (NYSE:ENB) by 13,491 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $48.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mint (MINT) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,650 shares, and cut its stake in Lyv (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.