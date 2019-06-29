Davenport & Company Raised Its Bmy (BMY) Stake by $4.76 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 31,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,152 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 100,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.15 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Bmy (BMY) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 101,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.32 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Bmy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 15.62M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,237 shares to 13,935 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 13,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Front Door Inc.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 23.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lbrdk by 54,214 shares to 993,367 shares, valued at $91.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C (NYSE:C) by 5,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Ntr.

