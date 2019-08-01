Davenport & Company Position in Lvs (LVS) Boosted by $1.96 Million; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Valuation Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Decreased by $12.60 Million Its Holding

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Lvs (LVS) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 32,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 725,578 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.23M, up from 692,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Lvs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 4.62 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 35.99% up from the average. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 57,632 shares. Murphy stated it has 12,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 350,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 405,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 3,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 796,638 shares. Alyeska Inv Group LP reported 0.06% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 296,879 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 129,334 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.62M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 40.36M shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan invested in 368,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

