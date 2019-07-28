Davenport & Company Raised Its Tel (TEL) Holding by $3.23 Million as Share Price Rose; As Arqule (ARQL) Share Price Rose, Pura Vida Investments Boosted Holding by $1.53 Million

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Tel (TEL) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 40,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 571,756 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.17M, up from 531,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Tel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 2.19 million shares traded or 75.94% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500.

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 684721.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 383,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 383,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 56 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 1.61 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 4,199 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd reported 55,582 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 16,220 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 10,360 were reported by Oakbrook Limited Liability Company. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Waddell And Reed has invested 0.31% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Highlander Cap owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lsv Asset reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton stated it has 54,318 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 13.39M shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 500 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.29% or 941,490 shares.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TE Connectivity to report third quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pypl by 24,232 shares to 10,719 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ma (NYSE:MA) by 12,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,991 shares, and cut its stake in Meli (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArQule: Updates To Thesis And 2019 Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All Eyes On Biotech M&A – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes ArQule (ARQL) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 32,392 shares to 4,778 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 56,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).