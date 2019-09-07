Davenport & Company Has Boosted De (DE) Holding by $2.20 Million as Shares Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Lifted Its Stake

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09M shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in De (DE) by 147.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 13,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 23,240 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 9,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.05 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uvv (NYSE:UVV) by 35,687 shares to 190,134 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcom (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,608 shares, and cut its stake in Dhr (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corporation stated it has 53,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Florida-based Eagle Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Morgan Stanley has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mercer Advisers Incorporated owns 915 shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Lc has invested 0.13% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Karpas Strategies invested in 0.09% or 1,300 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). National Bank accumulated 79,509 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,341 shares. Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2,583 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,189 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bangor Bankshares holds 0.07% or 2,360 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 469,681 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,479 shares.

