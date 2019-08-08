Davenport & Company Raised By $622,790 Its Gsk (GSK) Position; Armistice Capital Upped Zafgen (ZFGN) Holding By $1.70 Million

Davenport & Company Llc increased Gsk (GSK) stake by 59.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc acquired 15,190 shares as Gsk (GSK)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 40,900 shares with $1.71M value, up from 25,710 last quarter. Gsk now has $101.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 3.12 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva Announce Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded Indication in U.S. for COPD; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Oper Pft GBP1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 08/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – UPDATED MARKETING AUTHORISATION BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL BE REFLECTED IN LABEL FOR RELVAR ELLIPTA FOR COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION; 25/04/2018 – Stronger pound weighs on GlaxoSmithKline revenues; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE MAINTAINS GUIDANCE

Armistice Capital Llc increased Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) stake by 67.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 850,000 shares as Zafgen Inc (ZFGN)’s stock declined 64.45%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.11 million shares with $5.78M value, up from 1.26 million last quarter. Zafgen Inc now has $35.83 million valuation. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.0576 during the last trading session, reaching $0.96. About 131,383 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Davenport & Company Llc decreased Fsm (NYSE:FSM) stake by 239,638 shares to 1.70M valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mag (NYSEMKT:MVG) stake by 75,767 shares and now owns 573,727 shares. Mcri (NASDAQ:MCRI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by JMP Securities.

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Voyager Therapeutics Inc stake by 1.30 million shares to 1.54 million valued at $29.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) stake by 1.80M shares and now owns 2.50M shares. Crispr Therapeutics Ag was reduced too.