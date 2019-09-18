Davenport & Company Position in Ba (BA) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its At&T (Put) (T) Holding by $4.29 Million

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 12.89 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ba (BA) by 79.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 147,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 37,363 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, down from 185,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Ba for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $382.18. About 1.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.01 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingr (NYSE:INGR) by 3,700 shares to 14,948 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cci (NYSE:CCI) by 4,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Vig (VIG).

