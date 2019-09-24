Davenport & Company Lowered Its Intu (INTU) Holding; Advisors Capital Management Has Lifted Oneok New (OKE) Stake By $307,020

Davenport & Company Llc decreased Intu (INTU) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc sold 1,460 shares as Intu (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 135,993 shares with $35.54 million value, down from 137,453 last quarter. Intu now has $69.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $269. About 708,520 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 4,515 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 201,130 shares with $13.84M value, up from 196,615 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $30.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 2.08M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 8.78% above currents $269 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTU in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by UBS.

Davenport & Company Llc increased Town (NASDAQ:TOWN) stake by 35,578 shares to 68,009 valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Glw (NYSE:GLW) stake by 15,310 shares and now owns 28,737 shares. Cfx (NYSE:CFX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 13,000 shares. Covington Capital Management invested in 54,905 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 833 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 458,866 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc has 21,080 shares. Cipher Cap LP has 0.77% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.31% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.79% or 366,164 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company accumulated 167,742 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Century Companies reported 484,137 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.17% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 109,505 are owned by Castleark Mgmt Lc. Financial Service Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 208,877 are held by Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -3.76% below currents $74.81 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,810 were reported by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Mai Mngmt has 3,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares stated it has 54,027 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj reported 71,067 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Whittier Trust invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 2.24% or 217,198 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 23,532 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co reported 970 shares. Regal Invest reported 3,586 shares. Fmr Ltd Company invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 1.65 million shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 0.2% or 181,714 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Co reported 104,727 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 5.96 million shares stake.

