Davenport & Company Has Upped Position in Lmt (LMT) by $855,954 as Share Value Rose; A. O. Smith (AOS) Holder Df Dent & Co Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 181,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 10,380 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 191,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 852,626 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Lmt (LMT) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 2,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,940 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 12,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Lmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $389.17. About 1.19M shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.24% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 722 shares. 283,037 are held by Td Asset Management Incorporated. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 145,965 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Next Financial Grp has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 73,709 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 0.05% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Agf Investments accumulated 0.01% or 17,834 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 171,720 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 6,573 shares stake. Bell Savings Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Jane Street Gru stated it has 6,183 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13,127 shares to 47,752 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78 million for 21.93 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 340,388 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsr Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Commonwealth Pa reported 0.2% stake. Palladium Ptnrs Lc accumulated 28,631 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt LP invested in 45,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 599 shares stake. Moreover, Cap Ok has 0.64% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 35,325 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,768 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.46% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 410 shares. Winfield Associate Inc has 5,137 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. 2,170 are owned by Mai Capital Management. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Us National Bank De has 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.