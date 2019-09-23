Davenport & Company Has Boosted By $341,880 Its Jpm (JPM) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Kohl's (KSS)

Davenport & Company Llc increased Jpm (JPM) stake by 0.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc acquired 3,080 shares as Jpm (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 1.37M shares with $153.52M value, up from 1.37M last quarter. Jpm now has $380.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl’s Corp has $72 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 12.55% above currents $49.02 stock price. Kohl’s Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5700 target in Friday, May 24 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Robert W. Baird. See Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 83 investors sold Kohl's Corporation shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,251 were reported by Todd Asset Mngmt Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 2,884 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bb&T Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cap Inv Advsr Lc owns 122,041 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Vanguard reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). M&T Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 19,437 shares. 2.56 million are held by Geode Capital Lc. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc owns 2,942 shares. Parametric Port Lc reported 0.04% stake. Prudential Fin owns 465,866 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Korea Invest holds 0.05% or 238,415 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.58% or 78,531 shares.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.80 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 10.82 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 3.50M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another bad day for department store sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s 12.7% Total Yield Is Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kohl’s Taps Facebook for New Clothing Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be Fooled: Kohl’s Isn’t an Undervalued Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Davenport & Company Llc decreased Vz (NYSE:VZ) stake by 15,626 shares to 1.01M valued at $57.53M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amzn (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 516 shares and now owns 40,222 shares. Fsm (NYSE:FSM) was reduced too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bancorp Na reported 1.16% stake. 291,627 were accumulated by First Foundation. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 253,525 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 8.00M shares. Apriem accumulated 2.79% or 79,771 shares. Capital Intl Sarl holds 15,253 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.37% or 26,934 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt accumulated 8,087 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Waverton Invest Management has 1.05M shares for 5.94% of their portfolio. Stearns Group reported 0.24% stake.