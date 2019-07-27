Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Stake; Welch Group Maintains Stake in Abbvie Com Usd0.01 (ABBV)

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 282,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615,000, down from 294,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 1.01 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY)

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (ABBV) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 11,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 297,807 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00M, up from 286,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs reported 19,679 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,330 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Co Lp invested in 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.07% or 46,566 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 19,606 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 700,870 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 29,693 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 9,108 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 25,295 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc owns 15,708 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 12,920 shares to 49,230 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 209,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.65 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,947 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc has 2.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 0.19% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. 2.53M are owned by Eaton Vance. Moreover, Sand Hill Limited Company has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.04M shares. Moreover, Paw Capital Corp has 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Argyle Management Inc has 12,400 shares. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne reported 3,821 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc invested in 0.1% or 21,407 shares. Smith Moore And reported 34,699 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.73% or 22,408 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

