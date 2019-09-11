Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter (PLAY) Stock Outperform Rating Maintained at BMO Capital; The Price Target is Set to $50.0000; CRESCO LABS COMMON SHARES CANADA (CRLBF) Shorts Decreased By 1.23%

The financial company have set target of $50.0000 on Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares. This is 14.36% from the last stock close price. In a research report revealed to clients on Wednesday morning, BMO Capital reconfirmed their Outperform rating on shares of PLAY.

CRESCO LABS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had a decrease of 1.23% in short interest. CRLBF’s SI was 522,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.23% from 529,400 shares previously. With 532,200 avg volume, 1 days are for CRESCO LABS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)’s short sellers to cover CRLBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 261,550 shares traded or 17.65% up from the average. Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter has $66 highest and $4500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 34.38% above currents $43.72 stock price. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) rating on Wednesday, April 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $66 target.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dave & Busters (PLAY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 10, 2019 : ZS, RH, PLAY, GME, FARM – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (AVGO, KR, PLAY, ZS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

The stock increased 2.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 2.88 million shares traded or 100.06% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 59,392 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Lpl Ltd, a California-based fund reported 4,886 shares. Franklin, California-based fund reported 605,684 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,155 shares. Acadian Asset Management has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 2,681 shares. The France-based Cap Fund Management has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 30,800 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The United Kingdom-based Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 15,446 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 70,243 were accumulated by Prudential. Macquarie Gru owns 39,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.

More notable recent Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cresco Labs: Holding Up Better Than Most – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cresco Labs misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cresco Labs: Homemade Billions – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cresco Labs: Soaring After Revenue Beat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cresco Labs Smoking Hot In Cannabis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Cresco Labs Inc. cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. The company has market cap of $933.39 million. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 20 dispensaries in Florida.