Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to pay $0.16 on Nov 11, 2019; Shorts at METAWATER CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MTWTF) Lowered By 67.5%

METAWATER CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MTWTF) had a decrease of 67.5% in short interest. MTWTF’s SI was 1,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 67.5% from 4,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 13 days are for METAWATER CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MTWTF)’s short sellers to cover MTWTF’s short positions. It closed at $32.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) is expected to pay $0.16 on Nov 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s current price of $39.75 translates into 0.40% yield. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 771,806 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

METAWATER Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells devices and electrical equipment for the water environment field in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $839.18 million. The firm designs, makes, installs, and services and maintains machines and equipment to provide filtration in a water treatment plant and treat sludge generated in the foregoing process; electric equipment, such as power receiving and transformation equipment, instrumentation, and monitoring and control equipment for operating the water treatment plants; and machines and equipment, such as air diffusion systems, sludge dehydrators, sludge incinerators, and high-speed rainwater treatment systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the energy-related technologies in the water environment areas, such as gasification and fuel generation systems for wastewater sludge, etc.

Among 5 analysts covering Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dave & Buster`s Entertainment has $6400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.33’s average target is 19.07% above currents $39.75 stock price. Dave & Buster`s Entertainment had 15 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 11. SunTrust maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) rating on Wednesday, September 11. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $4100 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray. SunTrust maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) on Thursday, September 5 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.02% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc owns 88,739 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 2.16M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 13,600 shares. 7,500 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,639 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 15,606 shares. Swiss Bank invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 85,348 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 49,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Lc holds 1.47% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 81,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc owns 24,767 shares. Globeflex Lp reported 0.11% stake.