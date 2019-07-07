Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose; Rowan Cos Plc (RDC) Holder Van Eck Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $10.76 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 1.10 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Rowan Cos Plc (RDC) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Rowan Cos Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 76,351 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 198,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 61,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 42,200 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 6,969 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 23,548 shares. Luminus Lc invested 0.92% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Signaturefd Ltd owns 126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 390,549 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 164,715 shares to 775,261 shares, valued at $51.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 105,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Rowan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“RDC, CORI and ESL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – globenewswire.com” published on October 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rowan: New Rig Contract Reinforces Company Strength – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ ARRS, RDC and ITG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Walgreens Boots Alliance a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Casey’s (CASY): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MetLife (MET) to Sell Hong Kong Unit to Streamline Business – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Stock Is Cheap for a Reason – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet Gets CPUC Permit, Boosts Self-Driving Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 269,223 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 11,193 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Franklin Resources has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 594,860 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh. Globeflex Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Pnc Financial Ser Grp has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Art Advisors Ltd owns 19,081 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 5,330 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Point72 Asset Lp reported 31,400 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 13,022 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 4.57% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 268,784 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,114 shares.