Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Cut Stake; Range Res (RRC) Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 790,199 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 433,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39.71M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.30 million, down from 40.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 24.88 million shares traded or 160.92% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares to 235,407 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% or 144,024 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 20 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Paloma Partners Management has 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Illinois-based Sheffield Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 7.22% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Riverhead Cap stated it has 6,990 shares. 44,114 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 22,414 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 26,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has 4,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 54,673 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 114,135 shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Corp owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 23,177 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 50,000 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 73,200 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Energy Opportunities Cap has 2.83% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 108,665 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 38,117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 78,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 224,147 shares. Mitchell Grp Inc holds 2.23% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 186,270 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 268,544 shares. Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Psagot House Ltd reported 387,247 shares.