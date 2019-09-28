Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Market Valuation Declined While Sheffield Asset Management Boosted Stake by $2.37 Million; Long Road Investment Counsel Holding In Fastenal (FAST) Was Boosted

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 1.52 million shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 155,317 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 3,091 shares. 214,115 were reported by Bank Of America De. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,639 shares. Selway Asset stated it has 51,435 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.08% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 503,748 were accumulated by Northern Corporation. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Boston Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 88,739 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 24,856 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 10,804 shares. Moreover, Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.79% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

