Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holder Sheffield Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lenox Wealth Management Has Lowered Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Value Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 653,485 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 62,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,091 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.25 million, down from 516,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.63M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 10,170 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,539 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Ltd Llc has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 20 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 86,379 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Com stated it has 1.43 million shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc stated it has 17,423 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 39 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 65,045 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,966 shares. 154,662 are held by Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp. 5,310 are held by Everence Cap Mngmt. Paloma Partners accumulated 12,632 shares.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trump repeats call for U.S. to play ‘currency manipulation game’ – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stats Are Likely to Play 2nd Fiddle to Chatter on Iran and China – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wells Fargo (WFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Express Stock Up 30% in 1H19: How Will 2H Play Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. banks play cat-and-mouse game with Fed on capital returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.19 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,079 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Lc invested in 2,643 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 5,622 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 32.77M shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt holds 1.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 67,419 shares. 73,716 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 30,357 shares. Blue Chip holds 0.84% or 33,913 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 7,025 shares stake. Truepoint Inc reported 273,356 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru reported 105,307 shares. Capital Inv Of America accumulated 2,290 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,313 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 303,759 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why PG&E, Jabil, and Axalta Coating Systems Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 38,947 shares to 39,010 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mbs (MBB) by 47,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).