Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Lifted Its Holding by $3.63 Million as Share Value Declined; Hap Trading Increases Stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE)

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 90,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 293,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 202,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 274,134 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 134.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 136,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 238,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 465,422 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 15,890 shares to 139,360 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 135,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,227 shares, and cut its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Asset Management invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Everence Capital Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 5,310 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Md owns 20,107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 80,282 shares. Cohen Capital has invested 0.17% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 12,393 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 16,513 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 48,711 shares. Group accumulated 27,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Limited has 97,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 25,593 shares. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 2.16M shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 2.95 million shares to 688,597 shares, valued at $60.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 269,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd (Call).