Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined; Group One Trading LP Has Cut Stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by $984,776

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 583,567 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 53.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 28,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 24,859 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, down from 53,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 2.18M shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M

