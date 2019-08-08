Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Market Valuation Declined While Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed by $18.20 Million Its Holding; Glenview Capital Management Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $53.58 Million as Stock Value Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 196,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 980,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.41M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $280.5. About 943,658 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 599,424 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Com reported 307,420 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Globeflex Lp accumulated 0.16% or 14,966 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 130,343 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 549,528 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.13% or 276,095 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 30,800 shares. 104,462 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,886 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.28% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Pnc Fin Ser Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 9,299 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested in 12,632 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moody Financial Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 84 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.15% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of HubSpot Surged Today – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “‘Homeland Dream’: Chinese gaming giants unveil titles that play up patriotic values – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to play the savings interest rate game – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “An IPO Play on Canadian Cannabis Legalization – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can High Operating Costs Hit J.B. Hunt’s (JBHT) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.42M for 11.17 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 145,804 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $292.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 4.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).