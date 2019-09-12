Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Market Value Declined While Envestnet Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $694,520; General Electric Co Com (GE) Position Upped by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 116.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 427,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 794,664 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, up from 367,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 60.20M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 23/05/2018 – GE Chief Gives Cautious Outlook for Power Business; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 68.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 17,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 7,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321,000, down from 25,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 1.54 million shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 8,318 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 242,896 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 126,919 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 108,100 were reported by Axa. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 4.68M shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 1.4% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 59,834 shares. 24,902 were reported by Landscape Cap Limited Co. Whittier Trust Com holds 0.06% or 48,711 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 34,773 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Blue Harbour Gp Ltd Partnership invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 285,806 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 50,122 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $60.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,593 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 2,847 shares to 235,749 shares, valued at $26.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,148 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhan Shrt Mat (MINT).