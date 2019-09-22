Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to pay $0.16 on Nov 11, 2019; Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (ESGR) Shorts Increased By 11.04%

Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESGR) had an increase of 11.04% in short interest. ESGR’s SI was 221,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.04% from 199,300 shares previously. With 55,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s short sellers to cover ESGR’s short positions. The SI to Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.51%. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 81,522 shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) is expected to pay $0.16 on Nov 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc's current price of $41.71 translates into 0.38% yield. Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc's dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 931,274 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name.

Among 5 analysts covering Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter has $66 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.33’s average target is 13.47% above currents $41.71 stock price. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter had 17 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $4400 target. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

