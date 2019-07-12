Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $13.84 Million; Diversified Trust Co Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Increased by $714,168

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 282,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615,000, down from 294,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 604,068 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 10.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,494 are owned by Alps. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 104,462 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 25,295 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 51,432 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 6,045 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.61% or 201,779 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability holds 17,962 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 65,045 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 3,322 shares. 270,000 are owned by Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership. Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc owns 7,353 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 17 shares. Synovus Fin owns 40 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 31,400 shares.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Dow And S&P 500 Set All-Time Intraday Highs, Nasdaq Came Close–What’s Next? – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for UniFirst Corp. (UNF) – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tennis-Murray confident of return to top of men’s tennis – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks & 4 Restaurant Stocks to Spice Up Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Second-Quarter Bank Earnings Are Coming — Here’s What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 52,380 shares to 54,566 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 108,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W And Company invested in 926,073 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Mgmt Incorporated invested in 52,352 shares. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Liability owns 1.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,235 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Company Ca reported 25,145 shares stake. White Pine Investment accumulated 3.27% or 55,464 shares. Orca Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 6.11% stake. Roundview Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,690 shares. 6,075 were reported by Fernwood Invest Management Lc. Highland Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,000 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provident holds 5,000 shares. Eastern National Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 237,961 shares. West Coast Fincl Lc holds 12,369 shares.