Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Both Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 49 1.16 N/A 2.93 19.00 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 59 1.51 N/A 2.14 25.17

Table 1 demonstrates Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Texas Roadhouse Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 9.3% Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Texas Roadhouse Inc. on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Its rival Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

The average target price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is $62.75, with potential upside of 51.83%. Competitively Texas Roadhouse Inc. has an average target price of $65.88, with potential upside of 24.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. looks more robust than Texas Roadhouse Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Texas Roadhouse Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. -3.09% 13.61% 14.24% -5.2% 36.91% 24.78% Texas Roadhouse Inc. -1.1% -11.99% -16.7% -17.43% -9.58% -9.85%

For the past year Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has 24.78% stronger performance while Texas Roadhouse Inc. has -9.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.