Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Both Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.
|49
|1.16
|N/A
|2.93
|19.00
|Texas Roadhouse Inc.
|59
|1.51
|N/A
|2.14
|25.17
Table 1 demonstrates Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Texas Roadhouse Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.
|0.00%
|27.7%
|9.3%
|Texas Roadhouse Inc.
|0.00%
|16.4%
|10.2%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.02 shows that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Texas Roadhouse Inc. on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Its rival Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Texas Roadhouse Inc.
|0
|5
|2
|2.29
The average target price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is $62.75, with potential upside of 51.83%. Competitively Texas Roadhouse Inc. has an average target price of $65.88, with potential upside of 24.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. looks more robust than Texas Roadhouse Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Texas Roadhouse Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.
|-3.09%
|13.61%
|14.24%
|-5.2%
|36.91%
|24.78%
|Texas Roadhouse Inc.
|-1.1%
|-11.99%
|-16.7%
|-17.43%
|-9.58%
|-9.85%
For the past year Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has 24.78% stronger performance while Texas Roadhouse Inc. has -9.85% weaker performance.
Summary
Texas Roadhouse Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.
Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
