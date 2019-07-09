Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Reaches $39.05 After 4.00% Down Move; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding

The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 1.29M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.42B company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $37.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PLAY worth $56.80M less.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 166.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture acquired 250,000 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock rose 0.78%. The Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 400,000 shares with $5.24M value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.56B valuation. It closed at $10.79 lastly. It is down 29.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.64 million for 11.22 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Maverick Limited reported 12,340 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 408,103 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 1.52 million shares. Piedmont Investment Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,699 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Grisanti Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.66% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 38,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 5.67M shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 114,135 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 13,022 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 251 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.14% or 77,430 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.83M shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd accumulated 8.01M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,800 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 29,788 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Nwq Investment Ltd has invested 2.09% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Systematic Fincl Lp reported 0.15% stake. Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.22% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 21,313 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation invested in 1.67 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 309,772 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 16,007 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 177,251 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Thursday, February 21. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.