Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) EPS Estimated At $0.88; Liquidity Services (LQDT)’s Sentiment Is 1.77

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 55 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 31 decreased and sold their positions in Liquidity Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 20.55 million shares, up from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Liquidity Services Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.17 million. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables firms to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 9.03% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. for 481,257 shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 272,500 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 1.47% invested in the company for 2.57 million shares. The New York-based Harber Asset Management Llc has invested 1.4% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 211,983 shares.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.11 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 59.87% above currents $39.25 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.