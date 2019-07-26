Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 49 1.11 N/A 2.93 19.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.84 N/A 2.18 21.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 9.3% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

$62.75 is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 58.10%. On the other hand, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s potential upside is 13.11% and its consensus target price is $49.43. The results provided earlier shows that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. appears more favorable than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. -3.09% 13.61% 14.24% -5.2% 36.91% 24.78% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -0.69% -0.06% 2.61% -9.71% -9.03% 8.55%

For the past year Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. was more bullish than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. beats The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated on 10 of the 11 factors.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.