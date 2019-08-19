Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Analysts See $0.88 EPS; Newtyn Management Lifted By $8.80 Million Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Stake

Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $0.88 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. PLAY’s profit would be $31.99 million giving it 11.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -22.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 688,838 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover

Newtyn Management Llc increased Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) stake by 338.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newtyn Management Llc acquired 463,059 shares as Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)’s stock rose 35.14%. The Newtyn Management Llc holds 600,000 shares with $11.40M value, up from 136,941 last quarter. Skyline Champion Corporation now has $1.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 256,075 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE

Newtyn Management Llc decreased Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) stake by 124,001 shares to 25,999 valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 232,165 shares and now owns 49,335 shares. Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. 4.79M Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares with value of $96.76 million were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC. The insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold 600,000 shares worth $14.54M. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP had sold 4.31M shares worth $87.18 million on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 22,000 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 8,900 shares. 7,783 were reported by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 243,600 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 31,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Lp reported 15,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1.05M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 1,872 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1,878 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Osterweis holds 311,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr invested in 466,185 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 29,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "September 27th Options Now Available For Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach Lc In reported 163,626 shares. Globeflex Capital L P stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Geode Ltd Liability Com reported 470,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Lc holds 0% or 4,886 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp invested in 9,299 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Bank Of America De holds 0% or 307,746 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,155 shares. 35,682 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. Millennium Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,193 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 17 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 0.72% or 29,514 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 59.43% above currents $39.36 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.