Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Analysts See $0.87 EPS; The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $7500 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is 43.77% above currents $53.21 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) rating on Wednesday, August 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $7800 target. Credit Suisse maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $7500 target. See The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $0.87 EPS on September, 10 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. PLAY’s profit would be $31.02 million giving it 12.37 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -23.01% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 636,702 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 14.38 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Macquarie Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 39,001 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Leuthold Limited Liability has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Swiss Bancshares reported 0% stake. 25,295 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Pnc Finance Service Group Inc holds 0% or 9,299 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 1,695 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 59,392 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 63,310 are held by Sheffield Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 47,837 shares. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 3.02% or 721,118 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.79% or 213,960 shares. Landscape Management Ltd holds 54,872 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 45.76% above currents $43.05 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis Stock the Top Pot Play? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Fresh All-Time Highs to Play: ROKU, SHOP, CMG – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “September 27th Options Now Available For Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $63.93 billion. It offers financial advice, solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit cards, checking and saving accounts, credit cards, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance products to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses comprising automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 916,329 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offering up to 8.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of Nova Scotia EPS beats by C$0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks for Retirees | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks That Recently Raised Their Payouts – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.