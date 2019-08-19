Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holder Sheffield Asset Management Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; Barry Investment Advisors Holding in Stamps Com (STMP) Upped by $1.71 Million

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 555,545 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 463,083 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc accumulated 605,684 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 35,000 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 47,837 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 42 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 19,606 shares. 130,343 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. 20,939 are held by Aqr Cap Ltd Llc. Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 6,045 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 114,135 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 211,555 shares stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 75,283 shares. Profund Limited Liability holds 4,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam reported 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01M for 11.47 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.