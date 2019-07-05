Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Market Value Rose While Sheffield Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Union Pac Com (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, American National Bank Has Trimmed Position by $952,401

American National Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 5,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,252 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 38,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 754,757 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust Com holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 111,915 shares. Altfest L J & Com reported 8,642 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 460 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. America First Invest Advsr Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,175 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rodgers Brothers reported 40,120 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp reported 0.12% stake. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt owns 25,631 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hilltop Inc reported 12,271 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp has invested 1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Colonial Advisors owns 77,792 shares. First Manhattan Communications reported 0.04% stake. Cbre Clarion Ltd Company reported 44,708 shares stake.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,328 shares to 8,783 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Activebeta Us Small Cap by 105,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “First Quarter Rail Headcount Bucks Downward Trend – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Headed Lower – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 25,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 69,909 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh invested in 594,860 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 65,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 148,300 shares. 22 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 13,400 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Sei Invests owns 17,614 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Natl Bank has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Street reported 1.12 million shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.64M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Technologies + Raytheon: Becoming the #2 Player in Aerospace & Defense – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akerna Stock Offers Investors a New Way to Play the Cannabis Craze – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diversification Is What Makes Aurora Stock a Solid Marijuana Play – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Drive Shack Inc.