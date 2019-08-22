Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Decreased Its Position by $18.20 Million; As Duke Rea (DRE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Duke Rea (DRE) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 49,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31B, down from 158,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Duke Rea for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 138,176 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 82,711 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney W (NYSE:DIS) by 761,958 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $140.99B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Busin (NYSE:PSB) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Sto.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 24.50 million shares, valued at $32.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.